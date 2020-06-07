Coroner ID’s recent high school graduate killed in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A recent high school graduate has died after a crash in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC Hwy 150 near Glenn Springs Rd. at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the crash happened when the driver of a 2000 Pontiac Fire bird was traveling west on SC Hwy 150 and traveled off the left side of road, striking a tree and overturning.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

The coroner identified the driver as 17-year-old Shelly Ann-Marie Burgess, of Jonesville.

She graduated from Union High School this year, according to the coroner.

SCHP is continuing to investigate.

