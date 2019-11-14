1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single- vehicle crash in Union County.

According to troopers, the crash happened on SC 49 near Mt. Tabor Church Rd. at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling north on SC 49 when they traveled off the side of the road, down an embankment and struck a tree.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said. There were no other passengers or vehicles involved in the incident.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

