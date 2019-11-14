1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single- vehicle crash in Union County.

According to troopers, the crash happened on SC 49 near Mt. Tabor Church Rd. at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup was traveling north on SC 49 when they traveled off the side of the road, down an embankment and struck a tree.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said. There were no other passengers or vehicles involved in the incident.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

Check back for updates.