Coroner ID’s victim of stabbing in Anderson Co., homicide investigation underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a stabbing in Anderson County.
Deputies responded to 2112 Three and Twenty Rd. in reference to a stabbing on Sunday morning.
Deputies, detectives, and forensic investigators arrived and found that one person had been stabbed.
The coroner identified 62-year-old Stevie Lee Odom.
The victim was involved in a domestic altercation at his residence and died at the scene as a result of a stab wound to the chest, the coroner said.
Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson advised that the incident appears to be a domestic- related incident between family members, and appears to pose no threat to the community.
A suspect has been detained and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
