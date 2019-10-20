Coroner ID’s victim of stabbing in Anderson Co., homicide investigation underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a stabbing in Anderson County.

Deputies responded to 2112 Three and Twenty Rd. in reference to a stabbing on Sunday morning.

Deputies, detectives, and forensic investigators arrived and found that one person had been stabbed.

The coroner identified 62-year-old Stevie Lee Odom.

The victim was involved in a domestic altercation at his residence and died at the scene as a result of a stab wound to the chest, the coroner said.

Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson advised that the incident appears to be a domestic- related incident between family members, and appears to pose no threat to the community.

A suspect has been detained and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

