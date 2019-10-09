1 dead after SUV crashes, overturns in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash along Indian Mound Road in Laurens County.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 5:30pm near Elmore Road.

Troopers said an SUV traveling east on Indian Mound Road ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road and flipped over multiple times.

The driver of the SUV was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.