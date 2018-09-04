Teen girl dies after SUV runs off road, hits tree in Laurens Co. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office said a teen girl died after her SUV ran off the road, lost control and hit a tree on Monday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said Claudia Haynes, 18, of Mount Pleasant, died in the crash.

According to highway patrol, Haynes' 2003 Subaru Forester was traveling west on SC-560 near Mountville Road on Monday around 1:40 p.m.

Haynes, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, died at the scene from blunt force trauma to the neck and chest.

The coroner's office said Haynes was a student at Lander University.