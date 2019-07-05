1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Gray Court, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in Gray Court.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 14 near Equinox Drive at around 2 a.m.

Troopers said a 2016 Jeep SUV was traveling west on Highway 14 and a 2007 Kia was traveling east on Highway 14.

According to highway patrol, the Jeep crossed the center line and went into the eastbound lane, where it hit the Kia.

The driver of the Kia was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seat belt, was trapped and was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Coroner Vickie Cheek said the driver — identified as Kasey Craigo, 28, of Laurens — died Friday at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital just before 10:15 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.