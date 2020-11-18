1 dead after two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person died following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Cherokee County early Wednesday morning.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, troopers were called to crash on I-85 southbound near mile marker 86 to investigate a two-vehicle deadly crash.

Miller said a 2017 Chevrolet Spark and a 2013 Nissan SUV were traveling south on I-85 when the Chevrolet made an improper lane change, hit the Nissan, lost control of the vehicle and then overturned.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was trapped and extricated from the vehicle and taken to Gaffney Medical by EMS, where they later died from their injuries.

Miller said there were no passengers in the Chevrolet.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan were both seat belted and were not injured in the crash.