1 dead after two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person died following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Cherokee County early Wednesday morning.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, troopers were called to crash on I-85 southbound near mile marker 86 to investigate a two-vehicle deadly crash.

Miller said a 2017 Chevrolet Spark and a 2013 Nissan SUV were traveling south on I-85 when the Chevrolet made an improper lane change, hit the Nissan, lost control of the vehicle and then overturned.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was trapped and extricated from the vehicle and taken to Gaffney Medical by EMS, where they later died from their injuries.

Miller said there were no passengers in the Chevrolet.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan were both seat belted and were not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories