OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after crashing a U-Haul truck in Oconee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday at 8:55 a.m. on Richland Road near Hickory Nut Drive.

The driver was traveling north on Richland Road when they ran off the left side of roadway, striking a guard rail and several trees, troopers said.

That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.