1 dead, another airlifted after head-on crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say one driver died and another was hurt in an early-morning crash on Chesnee Highway.

The wreck happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday near Corona Drive. 

Troopers say the driver of a Toyota was traveling north on Chesnee Highway and crossed the centerline, crashing into a vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota was trapped and died at the scene of the crash, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Their name has not been released.

Troopers say the driver who was hit was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. 

Their condition is not immediately known. 

