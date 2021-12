INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has confirmed one person has died as a result of a car crash in Inman.

According to the coroner’s office, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Dec. 28 on Compton Bridge Road near the intersection of Dickson Road.

Polly Jane Phillips, 75, of Marietta, S.C. was pronounced dead at a hospital by the coroner’s office on Dec. 31.