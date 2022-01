WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) -The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has confirmed one death in a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on Dec. 28 at the intersection of N. Main Street and Peachtree Street in Woodruff.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as David Lee Robeson, 53, Woodruff. Robeson passed away at a hospital on Jan. 1.