GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded at 1 a.m. to Good Times Events venue on Liberty Lane for a shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a large crowd and discovered that two men had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police said one man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The other man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Daveion Lloyd Jackson, 26, of Mauldin. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, officers learned a fight began inside the venue between multiple people. This fight continued into the parking lot, where gunshots were fired.

Those who were at the birthday party or those who have information about the investigation are asked the call the Greenville Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.