1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Tillman Territory Road at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Tillman Territory Road when they traveled off the left side of the road, troopers said. They hit a ditch, overcorrected and began to overturn when they hit a tree.

SCHP said the driver passed away at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Jeremy Allen Day, 34, of Greenwood.

This case remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.