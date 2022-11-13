ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a collision in Anderson County Sunday night.

According to deputies, the driver of a 2014 Chevy Coupe was traveling south on Bishops Branch Road near Louis Drive when they traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert, leading the car to then overturn multiple times.

The driver of the 2014 Chevy Coupe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the deceased.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.