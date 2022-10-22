GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Greenville County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on South Piedmont Highway near Smith Street.

Troopers said two people were traveling east in a 2002 Pontiac Firebird when it went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

A passenger was transported to the hospital according to troopers.

The driver died at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.