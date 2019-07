SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at 12:44 a.m. on SC 418.

The driver of a 1990 Ford sedan was traveling east on SC 418 when they crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Hyundai sedan head on, troopers said.

According to SCHP, the driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

