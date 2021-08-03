1 dead in Greenville Co. house fire on E. Pine Lake Circle

News

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a house fire in Greenville County early Tuesday morning.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to E. Pine Lake Circle at about 4:35 a.m. after receiving calls in reference to a structure fire.

After the fire was extinguished by the fire department, a deceased person was found inside the residence, deputies said.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll continue to update this story.

