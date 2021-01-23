1 dead in Laurens Co. collision on Saturday, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a collision on S.C. Hwy 72 Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from the SCHP, the collision occurred on S.C. Hwy 72 at the intersection of Charlottes Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 23.

Troopers said the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling west on Hwy 72 when they disregarded a traffic signal, striking a 2015 Lincoln SUV that was headed north on Charlottes Road.

A passenger of the pickup truck was airlifted to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim. The driver of the truck had to be extricated from the vehicle and sustained injuries.

The driver and two passengers of the Lincoln SUV were uninjured in the incident.