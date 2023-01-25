Roy Degerick Irby is wanted by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead and another man is wanted following a shooting Tuesday night in Gray Court.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said around 8:30 p.m., officials responded to a residence on the 100 block of Gray Drive.

Upon arrival, a man was located with a gunshot wound, the coroner said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 32-year-old Trevor D. Anderson, of Gray Court.

Roy Degerick Irby is wanted by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 35-year-old Roy Degerick Irby of Gray Court.

Irby is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information about Irby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.