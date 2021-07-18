1 dead in single-vehicle collision on Pelzer Hwy, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a single-vehicle collision on Pelzer Highway Sunday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from Corporal Joel Hovis, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday morning on the highway roughly ten miles north of Williamston.

Hovis said the driver of a 2014 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Pelzer Hwy when they ran off the left side of the road, striking a guardrail. The driver then went off the right side of the roadway before hitting a tree.

Hovis said the driver was not seatbelted and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not yet been released.

