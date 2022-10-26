LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road.

Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries, troopers said.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.