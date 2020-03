GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenwood County.

Troopers say the accident happened Saturday at 1:30 a.m. on Clem Rd. near Deadfall Rd.

The driver of a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling west on Clem Rd. when they went off the roadway right, striking fences and trees.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Check back for updates.