1 dies following crash on S. Church Street Ext. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon at the hospital following a crash on US-221 or S. Church Street Extension.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 4:20 p.m.

The driver of a 2009 Ford was traveling south on US-221 when they crossed over the center line and crashed head on into a 2017 Honda, troopers said.

Both drivers and a passenger from the Ford were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for injuries.

The driver of the Ford died at the hospital, troopers said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.