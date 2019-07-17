1 flown to Augusta Burn Center after apparent arson at Anderson Co. home, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was flown to the Augusta Burn Center following a fire at home in the county Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency responders and deputies responded to the 100 block of Foxcroft Way.

Sgt. JT Foster said the person who was airlifted to the burn center claimed to have started the fire and said the fire is now considered an arson incident.

Foster said deputies are on-scene for security purposes.

Dispatchers confirmed that Centerville and Hopewell fire departments responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update with more information as it becomes available.