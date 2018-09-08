1 flown to hospital after watercraft collide on Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) - One person has been flown to the hospital after two personal watercraft collided on Lake Hartwell, Saturday afternoon.
According to the SC Department of Natural Resources, the two watercraft collided around 4:45pm near the River Forks Boat Ramp in Anderson County.
One person was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries. The other person involved was not hurt.
SC DNR is investigating the crash but say that alcohol was not involved and all safety gear was found to be in place and in working order.
