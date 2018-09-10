News

1 found shot in vehicle on Jeff Bowen Bridge in Asheville

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 05:44 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 05:44 PM EDT

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) - Asheville Police Department officials are asking for public's help in a shooting investigation where one person was found shot inside a vehicle early Saturday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers received reports of gun shots being fired in the area of Clingman and Hilliard avenues on Saturday around 3:50 a.m.

The shooting victim was found in a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Jeff Bowen Bridge and was taken to Mission Hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or anyone with additional information is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

 

