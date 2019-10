Crews on scene of house fire on Pearson Drive in Asheville, N.C. (Credit: Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — One person was hurt in a fire overnight in the Montford Historic District of Asheville.

The Asheville Fire Department said in a tweet that crews responded to a fire in the 50 block of Pearson Drive.

Firefighters said one person was taken to a hospital for burns.

No firefighters were hurt in the blaze, which was reportedly under control around 12:55 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.