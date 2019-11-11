1 hospitalized after shooting in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Belton that sent one person to the hospital.

Sergeant JT Foster, public information officer with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed deputies responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. Monday on Old Evans Road.

Deputies found the victim shot at least once.

Foster said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.




