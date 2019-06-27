1 hurt after crash in Spartanburg Co., over 1,000 without power

Power lines down after crash along Highway 290 in Spartanburg County, June 26, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A crash along Highway 290 in Spartanburg County has sent one woman to the hospital and knocked out power to over one thousand customers.

Highway Patrol says a vehicle driving east on Highway 290 near Reidville Road crossed the center line and ran off of the road and struck a power pole.

Troopers say the pole and wires landed in the roadway. The wires struck another vehicle on the road.

The driver of the car that struck the pole was taken to the hospital. There were no other injuries.

Highway 290 was closed for over two hours after the crash.

Duke Energy says 1,067 customers are without power as a result of the crash.

According to the Duke Energy outage website, the estimated time for power to be restored is 4:00am.