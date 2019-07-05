1 hurt after crash prompts shooting on Annette St. in Gaffney, police say

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said a crash prompted a shooting that left one person injured early Friday morning.

According to Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner, the shooting happened on Annette Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Skinner said the victim and the suspect reportedly sideswiped each other’s vehicles. The victim reportedly was backing up and trying to get license plate information when the suspect shot at the victim’s vehicle several times.

According to Skinner, three females were inside the victim’s car, and one of the females was hit by the gunfire.

Skinner said he believes she’s currently in surgery.

He said detectives are currently getting warrants on the accused shooter.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update with more information as it becomes available.

