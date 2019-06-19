1 hurt in fire at Seneca home, officials say

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Emergency Fire officials said one person was hurt following a fire at a home Wednesday morning in Seneca.

Oconee County Emergency Fire Chief Charlie King said the fire was reported at a home in the 500 block of Wolf Stake Church Road at around 7:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on-scene, it took around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

King said two adults and six children were in the home at the time of the fire.

According to King, one person was injured and treated at the scene.

Our 7News crews at the scene spoke to Chief Clint Livingston who said one of the adults in the home received injuries to his hand.

Livingston said there were no working smoke detectors in the home and said the family was awake and able to get out.

King said crews were still on-scene as of 8:45 a.m. putting out hot spots.

The American Red Cross has been asked to help the family following the fire.

Oconee County Emergency Services posted on their Facebook page that they’ve seen an alarming trend over the past few weeks in homes no having working smoke detectors.

“We have responded to various types of fires and other incidents in homes across the county and have noticed that the critical, life saving devices were either not working or not in the home. Please let us help you. We are able to provide smoke detectors and batteries to those in need, or we can help to inspect your devices to ensure they are working properly.”