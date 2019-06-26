1 in critical condition after shooting at Upstate apartment complex

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a man was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the county early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that dispatch received a 911 call about a gunshot victim at Rocky Creek Apartments on Woodruff Road just before 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man shot at least once.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed to be in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the shooter was been detained, but has not been charged in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

The sheriff’s office’s said there is no danger to the community.

