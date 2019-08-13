LIVE: 1 in custody after chase with officers in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a suspect has been detained after a chase with officers Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesman Donnie Porter, an officer was chasing an individual Tuesday morning and said the chase later ended.

The suspect was taken into custody at a QuikTrip, located on White Horse Road.

Police, as well as Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to the scene.

This is developing story. We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.