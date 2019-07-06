1 in custody after driving through barricades in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Someone drove through a police barricade Friday night during the Liberty Bridge Jump Off in downtown Greenville.

7News crews on scene said the person was driving a silver SUV drove through the intersection at Falls Creek Park and South Main Street and through the barricades. They said it appeared the driver had no intention of stopping and continued to drive onto the sidewalk and on Main Street bridge.

Greenville Police said one person was taken into custody near Fall Street and East Court Street.

Officers believe this was a car jacking situation.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

