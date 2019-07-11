1 in custody after man shot, killed on Reed St. in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said one person is in custody after another person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According the police department’s earlier Facebook post, one person was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting and officers were trying to negotiate with the suspect.

Police told us around 3:25 p.m. Thursday that a man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man later died from his injuries.

According to police, there is no need to believe there is a threat to the community at this time.