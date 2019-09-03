1 injured after car crashes into restaurant in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a restaurant Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the Long John Silver’s and A&W restaurant on Main Street.

7 News crews at the scene were told that the car came from the adjacent parking lot before crashing into the building.

One person was injured and taken to AnMed Health. It is unknown if the person who was injured was inside the vehicle or the restaurant.

Anderson City Fire will continue to inspect the building to make sure it was structurally safe.

Anderson Police and Medshore Ambulance Service responded to the scene.