1 injured after driving car into Easley dentist office

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into Advanced Family Dentistry in Easley.

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – One person has been injured after a car crashed into a business in Easley on Saturday.

The incident happened at 5:25 p.m. on Saco Lowell Road when a car crashed into Advanced Family Dentistry.

Capt. Matthew Littleton with the Easley Fire Department said that the crash caused a fire and one person was transported to the hospital.

According to Easley Police, the driver had a medical condition that caused them to go off the road.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The business sustained extensive structural damage, police said. No one was inside the building at the time of the accident.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.