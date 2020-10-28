1 injured after shooting in Ware Shoals, sheriff’s office says

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said one person was injured after shooting in Ware Shoals.

Sheriff’s Office officials said there is currently a law enforcement presence in the area of Cleve Knight Road and Highway 25 in Ware Shoals due to the shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they were being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.