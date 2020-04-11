1  of  14
1 injured in Anderson Co. shooting on Foghorn Ct.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies responded to a shooting on Foghorn Ct. in Anderson Co. on Friday. (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Anderson County that happened on Friday evening.

At about 8 p.m., deputies were called to Foghorn Ct. in Williamston for a shooting.

Deputies located an adult male who had been shot at least one time. 

They say he was transported to the hospital and his injuries are unknown. 

The incident remains under investigation. There is no word yet on possible suspects or arrests.

Deputies don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

