ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured in a stabbing that happened in Anderson County on Wednesday.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Thomason Circle regarding a stabbing. An adult male was found to have been cut or stabbed and was transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled on foot and deputies are canvassing the area, deputies said. There is no word yet on suspect details.

Check back for updates.