1 injured in Anderson shooting Saturday, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting in Anderson on Saturday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at an address on Winston Drive in Anderson in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found an adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was flown to a nearby hospital and her condition is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.