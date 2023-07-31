SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Boiling Springs Fire Department, firefighters responded at 12:06 a.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near Exit 75 for a crash.

Once on scene, they located a semi-truck and a pickup truck crashed in the median.

Crash in Spartanburg County (Source: North Spartanburg Fire Department)

Firefighters said they worked for an hour to free the driver from the pickup truck. He was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.