1 injured in crash on Hwy 20 in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person was injured in a crash Friday morning on Highway 20 in Anderson County.

According to Trooper Justin Sutherland, the crash happened on Highway 20 near Crawford Road at around 7:45 a.m.

Sutherland said a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling west on Highway 20 and a 2016 Lexus SUV was traveling east on Highway 20.

The Lexus reportedly crossed over the center line and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Lexus was injured in the crash and was taken to AnMed Health.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

No charges were filed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store