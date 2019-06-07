1 injured in crash on Hwy 20 in Anderson Co.

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said one person was injured in a crash Friday morning on Highway 20 in Anderson County.

According to Trooper Justin Sutherland, the crash happened on Highway 20 near Crawford Road at around 7:45 a.m.

Sutherland said a 2016 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling west on Highway 20 and a 2016 Lexus SUV was traveling east on Highway 20.

The Lexus reportedly crossed over the center line and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Lexus was injured in the crash and was taken to AnMed Health.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

No charges were filed.