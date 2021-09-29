1 injured in Greenville Co. shooting on Mauldin Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Greenville County early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 1:08 a.m. Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Mauldin Rd in reference to a shooting. 

Deputies arrived on scene and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information at this time. Deputies say the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

