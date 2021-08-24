1 injured in Greenville Co. shooting on W 8th St.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been injured in a Greenville County shooting.

At about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to W 8th St. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned that an adult male was shot inside a residence, but the victim left the scene in a vehicle. Deputies later located the victim with at least one gunshot wound near Old Easley Hwy and Carver St., according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and he is expected to live, deputies said.

This investigation is underway. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.