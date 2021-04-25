1 injured in Greenville shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting on Lakeside Road Sunday night, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at 1 Lakeside Road in Greenville around 10:06 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area in reference to shots fired. At the scene deputies located one adult male victim that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to surivive.

An individual is in custody and being questioned regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.