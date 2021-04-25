1 injured in Greenville shooting, deputies say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting on Lakeside Road Sunday night, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at 1 Lakeside Road in Greenville around 10:06 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area in reference to shots fired. At the scene deputies located one adult male victim that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to surivive.

An individual is in custody and being questioned regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store