PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting along Highway 8 in Easley.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting incident around 6:38 p.m. on the 800 block of Pelzer Highway.

While responding, deputies were told that a man was dropped off at Easley Baptist Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was later transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment and appears to be in stable condition, deputies said.

The man was dropped off by a subject that fled before authorities arrived but was later located and questioned.

Deputies learned that the shooting involved two vehicles traveling along the highway when someone in one of the vehicles shot at the other.

Evidence determined that everyone in the vehicles knew each other and the incident stemmed from a previous altercation.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and they are actively working to identify all parties involved.

