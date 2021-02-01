1 injured in shooting at Greenville apartment complex; investigation underway

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said one person was injured in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex in the city.

According to Greenville Police Lt. Alia Paramore, officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 2900 E. North St., which is the address for The Park at Toscana apartments.

The shooting call came in at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital but their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates as more information becomes available.