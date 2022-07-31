NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting Thursday night inside a restaurant in North Myrtle Beach.

The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing, according to a news release. One person was taken into custody at 4835 Highway 17 South, not far from the location of the shooting.

A police report has the location listed as a Nacho Hippo, and the suspect was arrested behind the Cracker Barrel.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call from a female stating that she just shot a male, according to an incident report. The victim was found in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to his head.

The suspect, identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, made “several incriminating statements out of excited utterance” while at the police station, according to an incident report. Todd has since been charged with attempted murder and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Two handguns and about 5.5 grams of marijuana were found on the victim, according to documents. Authorities also found 8.72 grams of marijuana inside Todd’s bag.

The Nacho Hippo was closed when News13 arrived to the scene. When asked about the shooting, an employee said the restaurant had no comment.

The restaurant’s director of operations later told News13 that the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. Thursday, and that the shooting happened while it wasn’t open for customers.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.